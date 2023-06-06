St. Aloysius High School announces principal vacancy Published 10:33 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Vicksburg’s St. Aloysius High School, an arm of Vicksburg Catholic School, announced Monday it is looking for a new principal.

The news comes after Assistant Principal Jon C. Graham tendered his resignation, interim Principal Buddy Strickland said. Strickland was moved to the interim principal role last year, after the resignation of Principal Karla McHan.

Email newsletter signup

“Mr. Graham submitted his resignation and since that position is open, we made the decision to open the search to the dioceses around our area,” Strickland said Tuesday. “I am confident that we will find a qualified individual and have a leader in place by the time school starts.”

Those interested in applying for the role are asked to email a letter of interest and résumé to karla.luke@jacksondiocese.org.