BEAR CROSSING: Vicksburg woman spots bear crossing Clay Street

Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

This black bear was spotted on Clay Street Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Janet Windham, via Facebook)

Why did the black bear cross the road? While we can’t be sure of the answer, it is confirmed that a bear was spotted running across Clay Street.

A Vicksburg woman took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon with proof that a black bear ran across east Clay Street near the Vicksburg District.

Janet Windham shared a picture she snapped of the bear as it left the roadway.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The Post has reached out to Windham for comment and will update as it is available.

June, July, and August are peak times for people to run across a bear in this state. The summertime is breeding season for bears and young male bears are often kicked out of their mother’s home territory. They will move to find a new territory nearby.

 

More News

Merit Health River Region earns C Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2023

Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in thefts

Third arrest made in Vicksburg Rainbow embezzlement

The Vicksburg Post remains open during construction

Print Article