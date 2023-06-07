BEAR CROSSING: Vicksburg woman spots bear crossing Clay Street Published 8:04 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Why did the black bear cross the road? While we can’t be sure of the answer, it is confirmed that a bear was spotted running across Clay Street.

A Vicksburg woman took to Facebook Wednesday afternoon with proof that a black bear ran across east Clay Street near the Vicksburg District.

Janet Windham shared a picture she snapped of the bear as it left the roadway.

Email newsletter signup

The Post has reached out to Windham for comment and will update as it is available.

June, July, and August are peak times for people to run across a bear in this state. The summertime is breeding season for bears and young male bears are often kicked out of their mother’s home territory. They will move to find a new territory nearby.