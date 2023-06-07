LOOKING BACK: A beautiful before and after on Grove Street Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

These two Queen Anne cottages at 806 and 810 Grove St. were built in 1902, most likely by the Lowenthal brothers, who owned a dry goods store and bought and sold real estate.

In March 1902, the cottage at 810 was listed for rent by the Lowenthals and in October 1902, the other house was ready for occupancy and Mose and Ella Lowenthal moved in. In 1904, J.W. Paquet, a barber, and his wife, Maggie, and their children lived in 810.

By 1911, 806 was the home of Meyer and Lillie Lowenthal and Mrs. M.L. Lawrence lived in 810. She was followed by Herman Philippi, an engineer in 1914 and then in 1918 by Paul and Annie Kestenbaum, who owned a general merchandise shop on Washington Street.

In 1921, Kaleel and Marie Jabour lived in 806, he operated a dry goods store. By 1929 and later, because they were rental houses, they had many occupants. In this past couple of years, new owners have rehabilitated both houses and the beauty of this pair of cottages has been returned to the streetscape.