MISS MISSISSIPPI 2023: Hughes, Robertson, Thompson win titles in first preliminary round

Published 10:39 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Miss Leaf River Valley, Miss All America City, Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins and Miss MSU after the first preliminary round Wednesday night. (Photo by Larry Walker for Miss Mississippi | Special to The Vicksburg Post)

Excitement was in the air at the Vicksburg Convention Center, Wednesday as delegates took to the stage for the first round of the 2023 Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions.

Thirty-eight young women are vying for the title and crown this year.

Taking home the preliminary wins in the first round were three first-year competitors: Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson and Miss Mississippi State University Anna-Katherine Thompson winning in talent, and Miss All America City Krystle Hughes who won the evening wear phase of the competition.

Robertson, an Ellisville native, sang an R&B version of the song “Footprints in the Sand.”

“I had submitted several songs to the Miss Mississippi Organization that were not accepted,” Robertson said. “But I remembered a sign in my grandparents’ house that had the poem “Footprints in the Sand,” and my grandmother suggested I sing that song.”

Thompson also won in the preliminary round thanks to her vocal talents. The Ruston, La., native sang “The Impossible Dream” from the musical “The Man of La Mancha.”

“Being on the Miss Mississippi Stage was an absolute dream come true,” Thompson said, adding that working in the music industry in Nashville is one of her future goals.

Hughes wore a royal blue evening gown. This year marks the Winona native’s first time competing in Miss Mississippi.

“When I put (the dress on), and I saw the silhouette and the way it highlighted my athletic figure, it just felt like me,” Hughes said.

The second round of preliminary competitions begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Other events scheduled are:

Thursday, June 8

  • 10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg
  • 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club
  • 7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Friday, June 9

  • 10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event
  • 7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St., or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Saturday, June 10  

  • 9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public
  • 8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

