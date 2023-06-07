Old Post Files June 7, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

The home of the Mulligan girls on Harrison Street catches fire. • Henry Joseph Meyer, tailor, dies after a stroke. • R.J. Burnett is high gun at the practice shoot — 95 of 100 hits.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Alma Canizaro and Vivian McGee leave for a visit with relatives in Louisiana. • Madeline Dickson wins first prize horsemanship at the Jackson Horse Show.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Nettie Cordill is a patient at the Sanitarium. • Midshipman J.E. Pearce Jr. is visiting here from the Naval Academy. • Mrs. J.B. Holliday is elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary.

70 years ago: 1953

Corp. John Lanier is wounded in Korea. • Mayor Pat Kelly and a group of friends are enjoying a deep-sea fishing trip off the coast of Florida. • Services are held for Sim Reddick.

60 years ago: 1963

Harry Allen is installed as president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. • Ellis Bodron is elected president of the Warren County Bar Association.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Sullivan announce the birth of a son, Donald Jr., on June 6. • Mr. and Mrs. Noel S. Haas announce the birth of a daughter, Christine Elizabeth, on June 9.

40 years ago: 1983

Wendi Elizabeth Brook is the new Miss Pre-Teen Warren County. • Michael Wayne Tullos is accepted into the Navy’s advanced electronics field. • Sandra Gaines completes basic training with the U.S. Navy in Orlando, Fla.

30 years ago: 1993

Ergon Refining Inc. and its subsidiaries has filed suit against the United States in an effort to stop Harrah’s Casino Hotel from constructing its coffer dam in the Yazoo Diversion Canal. • Glen Beck, Utica resident, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman reinstate prayers before public meetings. • Hattie Mae Smith dies. • Bream fishing is best done before dawn, outdoors writer Fred Messina writes in his weekly column.

10 years ago: 2013

About 40 people met at Vicksburg High School to voice their opinion on what they want in the next superintendent of the Vicksburg Warren School District. • Vicksburg Mayor-elect George Flaggs Jr. has a 10-point plan that he said could have the city “back on track” after his first 100 days in office.