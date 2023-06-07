The Vicksburg Post remains open during construction

Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

A construction project to repair and replace the balcony above The Vicksburg Post's office will be ongoing for the next two weeks. (Photo by Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post)

Visitors to downtown Vicksburg over the next two weeks will notice scaffolding, orange cones and people working outside of The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St.

Contractors are working to repair and replace the balcony above the newspaper office, but The Post will remain open throughout construction. For the safety of workers and passersby, the three parking spots in front of the building and a portion of the sidewalk between The Glam House salon and Relish Bistro will be blocked off for the duration of the project. Temporary plywood may be added over the weekend to protect windows from falling debris.

The Vicksburg Post is open for business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To contact The Post, call 601-636-4545.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Preliminary Rounds begin

Miss Mississippi delegates meet fans at George Carr Autograph Party

Vehicle recovered after it was stolen in Claiborne County

Old Post Files June 7, 1923-2023

Print Article