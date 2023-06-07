The Vicksburg Post remains open during construction Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Visitors to downtown Vicksburg over the next two weeks will notice scaffolding, orange cones and people working outside of The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St.

Contractors are working to repair and replace the balcony above the newspaper office, but The Post will remain open throughout construction. For the safety of workers and passersby, the three parking spots in front of the building and a portion of the sidewalk between The Glam House salon and Relish Bistro will be blocked off for the duration of the project. Temporary plywood may be added over the weekend to protect windows from falling debris.

The Vicksburg Post is open for business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To contact The Post, call 601-636-4545.

