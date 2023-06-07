TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Preliminary Rounds begin Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Miss Mississippi Competition officially begins tonight with the first preliminary round.

Delegates will compete at the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s next:

LOOKING AHEAD:

Thursday, June 8

10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club

7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Friday, June 9

10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event

7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Saturday, June 10

9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public

8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.