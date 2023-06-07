TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Preliminary Rounds begin
Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023
The Miss Mississippi Competition officially begins tonight with the first preliminary round.
Delegates will compete at the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at what’s next:
LOOKING AHEAD:
Thursday, June 8
- 10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg
- 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club
- 7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.
Friday, June 9
- 10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event
- 7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.
Saturday, June 10
- 9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public
- 8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.