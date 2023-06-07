Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in thefts

Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle, believed to be a Honda Accord.

The vehicle was used by two unknown black males in two auto burglaries and the theft of a blue 2014 Nissan Maxima with the car tag WAF 5424, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 601-636-1761. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash prize, you may call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

