Damon D. Stamps, Sr. Published 2:11 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Mr. Damon D. Stamps, Sr. passed away on June 7, 2023, in Jackson, MS at the age of 51. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at The House of Peace Worship Church International with Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m.

