Louis (Lou) Christopher Manadier, Jr.

Louis (Lou) Christopher Manadier, Jr., was born to Louis Manadier and Katie Mary (née Braboy) Manadier on January 19, 1934. He departed this earthly life on May 31, 2023, at the age of 89, of natural causes.

A Vietnam Veteran in the United States Air Force, Lou retired at McGuire AF Base in 1979, after 27 years of honorable service. He then spent a 20-year career with the United States Postal Service before returning to Vicksburg his hometown. Throughout his life, he enjoyed sports, the arts, jazz, and even declared himself a tailor with an eye for fashion. Although quiet in general, he was never short of a smile and had a hearty laugh that filled a room. But above all, he always held close to his heart, God, family and friends.

Lou “Grandpa Lou” “Uncle Lou” leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Naomi Manadier, Pamela (Gregory) Hayes, and Jakarda Manadier; four grandchildren Courtland Hayes, Chandler (Tiffany) Hayes, Chauntelle (Brandon) Hayes Ellis and Cori Hayes; five great-grandchildren, Carmynn Lewis, Langston Hayes, Zora Hayes, Jeremiah Ellis and Jayden Ellis and many friends and family members to include numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews from coast to coast.

Lou was preceded in death by his former wife, Jewel D. Manadier; his parents, Louis Manadier and Katie Manadier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Florice Loretta (Nathaniel) Coleman, Mattiel Delores (Vincent) Smith, Eddie Mary (James) Rollings, and a special uncle, Frank James “FJ” Braboy. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m.