MAMA MIA: Milano’s Italian Grill hosting soft opening this week Published 1:35 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Milano’s Italian Restaurant, the latest addition to downtown Vicksburg’s dining scene, opened for business on Thursday.

While this week is just a “soft opening” for the restaurant, owner Ylli Makolli said, but a grand opening will take place in the coming weeks. The restaurant is located at 1306 Washington St.

The menu features classic Italian fare made with fresh ingredients including house-made breads and sauces.

It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Milano’s is closed on Monday.