PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Delegates sign autographs in downtown Vicksburg

Published 4:12 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Akira Jefferson

Miss Mississippi Delegates arrived in downtown Vicksburg Thursday morning at local businesses to sign headshots and decorative boards for Magnolia Belles, parents and supporters.

The ladies were stationed at various points along Washington Street and greeted guests ahead of preliminary competitions taking place at 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

