PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Delegates sign autographs in downtown Vicksburg
Published 4:12 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023
Anna-Katherine Thompson, Miss MSU, and Avery-Claire Littleton, Miss Barnes Crossing, smile for a picture as they sit in Peterson’s signing headshots. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Miss Hinds Community College Brelynn Beck, and Miss Red Hills Devan Doud, pose for a picture together downtown at the Cinnamon Tree waiting for Belles. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Karsyn Ulmer, Miss University of Southern Mississippi, Krystle Hughes, Miss All America City, and Lauren Barron, Miss Domain at Oxford, smile for a photo at Paper Plus as some of the Magnolia Belles gather around. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Two out of three of Miss Oxford’s Belles stop for a photo with their dressed-up dog and signing board as they make their way downtown to collect signatures. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Erika Wheeler, Miss Warren County, Meredith Sides, Miss Lafayette County, and Angel Gail Lang, Miss Hattiesburg, stop and pose for a group photo before taking their coffee break at Parish Waterfowl in downtown Vicksburg. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Miss Historic Downtown, Derykah Watts Miss Vicksburg, Morgan Nelson, and Miss Lee County, Sara Peyton Edwards are laughing and having a great time as they are signing headshots and books at Belle Rose. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Savannah Faith Sylvest, Miss Pearl River Community College, and Riley Thrasher, Miss Oxford are smiling for the photo while Madison Delancey, Miss Rankin County, is signing a headshot for a belle downtown at Belle Rose. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Neeley Robertson, Miss Leaf River Valley, is talking to one of the Magnolia Belles in Frederick’s as she is signing headshots. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Charity Lockridge, Miss Jones County, Natalya Knoke, Miss Capital City, and Ally Hopper, Miss University, are squeezing together for a group picture with two of the Magnolia Belles at H.C. Porter Gallery. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, and Miss Mississippi Teen, Nataleigh Nix, are signing headshots for Nataleigh Nix’s grandmother at the coca cola museum on Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Britney Diaz-Roman, Miss Pearl River County, and Madeleine Thompson, Miss Turtle Creek, pose outside of Lorelei Books on Washington Street with two Magnolia Belles. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Madeleine Thompson, Miss Turtle Creek, smiles and stands outside of Lorelei Books on Washington Street with two Magnolia Belles. (Photo by Akira Jefferson | The Vicksburg Post)
Miss Mississippi Delegates arrived in downtown Vicksburg Thursday morning at local businesses to sign headshots and decorative boards for Magnolia Belles, parents and supporters.
The ladies were stationed at various points along Washington Street and greeted guests ahead of preliminary competitions taking place at 7 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.