Richard Donald Price Published 2:14 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Richard Donald Price passed away on March 26, 2023, at the age of 68. He was the son of Colbert Don and Helen Yates Price of Cayuga, Mississippi. He lived and worked in Pace, FL. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, cars, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University.

He was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife, Carla; his father, Colbert Don Price (Cayuga, MS); daughters, Alexandra Price (Nashville, TN) and Heather Price (Arlington, VA); sister, Clair Price Purviance (Frank) (Cayuga, MS), and stepsons Christian Boren and Adam Wood (Birmingham, LA) also nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 17 with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at the Cayuga Cemetery, Cayuga MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cayuga Cemetery (C/O Laurin Yates, 6268 Old Port Gibson Road, Utica, MS 39175) or St. Jude.

Email newsletter signup