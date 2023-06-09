Community Transportation Awareness Day set for June 15

Published 4:06 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Warren County Supervisors proclaimed June 15 as Community Transportation Awareness Day. Pictured are (back row): Supervisors Jeff Holland, Edward Herring, Kelle Barfield, Shawn Jackson and William Banks. Front row: Evelyn Bumpers and Machelle Shelby Kyles. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

Warren County residents are encouraged to hang up their car keys and hop on the bus next Thursday as part of Community Transportation Awareness Day.

During the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting this week, the board approved a proclamation acknowledging the event.

“This proclamation notes that we are joining with the Mississippi Public Transit Association in recognition of Community Transportation Awareness Day, in conjunction with the American Public Transportation Association and Community Transportation Systems across our country,” said Board President Kelle Barfield. “Warren County is committed to community transportation to serve individual needs of transit, for workforce development, economic growth, education, health care and quality of life needs.”

Executive Director of the NRoute Transit Commission Evelyn Bumpers, who also serves as president of the Mississippi Public Transit Association, said she encourages residents to take time out of their day to see what all NRoute has to offer.

“We welcome each and every one of you to ride transportation on June 15,” Bumpers said. “All rides are free that day — that day only all rides are free.”

Bumpers said NRoute will also have a public picnic that day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NRoute office, 2501 Halls Ferry Road.

In addition to the public transportation day celebration, NRoute will also celebrate 17 years of serving the community on Thursday.

