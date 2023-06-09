Crawford Street shooting death a homicide, Vicksburg police say

Published 9:25 am Friday, June 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Crawford Street in reference to a shooting on Thursday at 11:37 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Kelvion Winston, 26 of Fayette, suffering from a gunshot wound. Winston was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Criminal Investigation Division investigators are currently conducting interviews of persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

The department stated that the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be made available when possible.

