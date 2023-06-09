Meet the Candidates Forum set for June 15 Published 3:18 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

The Vicksburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will partner with the First Mississippi Chapter of Blacks In Government (BIG), the Vicksburg Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Mu Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA) for a Meet the Candidates Forum next week.

The forum will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Courthouse, 1009 Cherry St. The forum will provide the opportunity for voters to get to know the candidates and provide an opportunity for the candidates to get their message to the voter.

This forum will feature local candidates for the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Warren County Tax Collector who will be on the Aug. 8 Primary ballot who have opposition. Unopposed candidates are welcome to attend and will be acknowledged, but will not make a presentation during the forum.

Email newsletter signup