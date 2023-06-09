Old Post Files June 9, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Murray. • Mr. and Mrs. George Abraham entertain for their daughter, Maggie. • The Pearl Laundry is sold to the Vicksburg Laundry.

90 years ago: 1933

Jack Manning, manager of the Saenger Theater, is injured in an auto accident. • J.B. Thornton dies. • Charlotte White and Reginald Kahn are married. • Mr. and Mrs. James McKeown motor to the Gulf Coast with friends.

80 years ago: 1943

W.D. Hunt, Illinois Central engineer, is ill at the Sanitarium. • Maj. Eugene Richter is here on a brief visit.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Knapp are attending the Kiwanis International convention in Washington and New York. • Lt. Commander Milton Harper Jr. is elected to associate membership in the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Sigma Xi national honor society in scientific research.

60 years ago: 1963

Mitchell Hoskins, Rolling Fork resident, dies here. • Mr. and Mrs. Morris Crisler and Mrs. Ruth Burris are vacationing are Maine. • James C. Edwards passes away.

50 years ago: 1973

Jack Thweatt, an employee with the Corps of Engineers, retires with 41 years of service. • Hayes Johnson swatted two home runs for Barnes Brothers, but the team still lost to Pride Butane, 7-6. • Larry E. Dillon is selected for the Sears Executive Management program.

40 years ago: 1983

Kinny and Janet Richardson lose all their possessions in a fire. • Mary Ann Smith graduates cum laude from Tougaloo College with a bachelor’s degree, and also is commissioned as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

30 years ago: 1993

Rep. George Flaggs of Vicksburg ranks No. 2 in Legislature — first in the House of Representatives — in lobbyist spending over $25. Children ages 6-14 attend the Vicksburg Community Youth Development Program at Warner-Tully YMCA. • Hunter Russell Hill celebrates his first birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Dorman DeWayne Leist and Catherine Rea Simrall are married. • Travis and Gwen Passmore announce the birth of a son, Cameron Shane, on May 27. • James E. Clay Sr. dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Warren County winners in the MPB-PBS writing competition are all Bovina Elementary students, Indigo Stockton, Mylie Joyce Nelson and Sarah Hoxie. • District Attorney Ricky Smith is leading the charge to strengthen Mississippi’s legal system.