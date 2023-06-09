Spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll for The University of Mississippi Published 1:31 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:

Mary Katherine Archer, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Chemistry.

Bailey Flanders, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Jane Hopson, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Sarah Houser, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Psychology.

Michell Liu, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Dietetics and Nutrition.

Charnida Stapleton, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Katherine Waring, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in General Business.

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50 to 3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.