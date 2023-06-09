Spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll for The University of Mississippi

Published 1:31 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:

Mary Katherine Archer, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Chemistry.

Bailey Flanders, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Jane Hopson, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Sarah Houser, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Psychology.

Michell Liu, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Dietetics and Nutrition.

Charnida Stapleton, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in Criminal Justice.

Katherine Waring, of Vicksburg, MS, majoring in General Business.

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50 to 3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

More News

Crime in Context: Shooting deaths doubled in Vicksburg compared to 2022

Meet the Candidates Forum set for June 15

Photo Gallery: Miss Mississippi delegates read to young learners

Spring 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll for The University of Mississippi

Print Article