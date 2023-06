Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Mississippi Delta Community College baseball player Wes Warnock, a former St. Aloysius star, was selected to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference All-State second team.

The Delta State signee batted .400 this season with three home runs, 29 RBIs, and a team-high 48 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.

