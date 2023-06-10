MISS MISSISSIPPI 2023: Vicksburgers among top 11 delegates

Published 8:12 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The final round of the Miss Mississippi competition has begun, and in a surprise twist, the top 11 delegates have been named.

In the order they were announced:

  1. Miss All America City Krystle Hughes
  2. Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry
  3. Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal
  4. Miss Jones County Charity Lockridge
  5. Miss Hattiesburg Angel Gail Lang
  6. Miss Vicksburg Morgan Nelson
  7. Miss Southern Magnolia Kat Adcox
  8. Miss Metro Jackson Becky Williams
  9. Miss University of Southern Mississippi Karsyn Ulmer
  10. Miss University Ally Hopper
  11. Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson

The Miss Mississippi Competition is airing on the following TV stations: WLBT – Jackson; WLOX – Biloxi; WDAM – Hattiesburg; WMC – Bounce in Memphis, Tenn.; WTVA – Tupelo and WMDN – Meridian. It will also be live-streamed at missmisslive.com.

