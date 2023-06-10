Old Post Files June 10, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Josephine Thames will solicit for All Saints’ College. • George Ellis dies. • John Lum and Annie Harris are married.

90 years ago: 1933

Clara Lee Ellis dies. • John R. Tuson of New Orleans is here visiting Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Bales. • Mr. and Mrs. G.T. Gilbert and Adeline Gargaro depart for St. Louis.

80 years ago: 1943

Pfc. Harold West graduates from the Marine Corps radio operator school at San Diego. • Capt. and Mrs. Edward Schroeder leave for Fort Belvoir, Va. • J.T. Mincey announces as candidate for supervisor District 3. • Mrs. Celestine Doiron dies.

70 years ago: 1953

Henry Kline passes away. • Jerry Silver is re-elected president of the Y’s Men’s Club. • John Gill is a guest speaker at the Lions Club meeting. • P.E. Cunningham receives a 40-year civilian service emblem from the Vicksburg District, Corps of Engineers.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Leona Ingram passes away. • Services are held for Mr. James E. Edwards. • Dr. George Guider is attending the Mississippi State Dental Convention in Biloxi.

50 years ago: 1973

Joseph P. Palermo, who has been working for the Corp of Engineers since the mid-30s, retires. • Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Hazzlerigg celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. • Mr. and Mrs. David Field Vanderberry announce the birth of a daughter, Margaret Kristin.

40 years ago: 1983

Mr. and Mrs. Warren Towne announce the birth of a son, B. Warren, on June 2. • Dr. W.L. Lassiter and his wife, the former Ethel Franklin, are honored with a celebration by members of the Bingham Memorial Baptist Church, for 22 years of service. • Norris Lee Jones Sr. dies.

30 years ago: 1993

A pack of dogs attacks a 65-year-old woman on Monroe Street. • Oliver Hays, Lorman resident, dies. • Gwendolyn Lee, daughter of Branda Joyce Lee and Billy Hall is promoted to first lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

20 years ago: 2003

Construction begins to repair the Louisiana Monument in the Vicksburg National Military Park. • Brian and Holly Chewning announce the birth of a daughter, Taylor Elise, on May 27.

10 years ago: 2013

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman accepted the certification of the city’s June 4 general election and took bids for rehabilitating the Vicksburg Municipal Airport runway at the first of three meetings remaining in this administration. • Specifics on patching up 1.4 miles of China Grove Road could be ready for July 1 while a separate project appears headed to eminent domain court.