2023 All-County Baseball: The Vicksburg Post All-County Team

Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.

The 2023 All-County baseball team features 17 of the area’s top players from Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy. The list is led by Warren Central outfielder Blake Channell. The Mississippi Delta Community College signee led the Vikings in a half-dozen offensive categories as they won the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship.

Warren Central’s coach, Randy Broome, is the 2023 Coach of the Year for Warren County. Broome guided the Vikings to a 17-11 record, their first region title since 2016, and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Congratulations to all on a great season!

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

2023 All-County Baseball: Warren Central’s Broome claims Coach of the Year award

LSU crushes Kentucky in Game 1 of super regional

Southern Miss-Tennessee game suspended, will resume Sunday morning

2023 All-County Baseball: Vikings’ Channell sets the pace as The Post’s Player of the Year

Print Article