2023 All-County Baseball: The Vicksburg Post All-County Team Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.

The 2023 All-County baseball team features 17 of the area’s top players from Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy. The list is led by Warren Central outfielder Blake Channell. The Mississippi Delta Community College signee led the Vikings in a half-dozen offensive categories as they won the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship.

Warren Central’s coach, Randy Broome, is the 2023 Coach of the Year for Warren County. Broome guided the Vikings to a 17-11 record, their first region title since 2016, and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Congratulations to all on a great season!

