2023 All-County Baseball: The Vicksburg Post All-County Team
Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023
Warren Central's Blake Channell, left, and Randy Broome, right, are the 2023 Vicksburg Post baseball Player and Coach of the Year, respectively. The duo helped the Vikings to a 17-11 record and their first region championship since 2016. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Zach Ashley, IF
Porter’s Chapel, Jr.
MAIS All-Star batted .333 with five doubles and 18 RBIs ... scored 25 runs ... pitched 50 innings and had a 6-3 record with 66 strikeouts and a 2.66 ERA
Cole Autrey, IF
St. Aloysius, Jr.
Slugger tied for the Warren County lead with four home runs ... drove in 22 runs while batting .293
Tyler Carter, IF
Vicksburg, Jr.
Hard-hitting first baseman finished with a .444 batting average, two home runs, seven doubles and a team-best 25 RBIs
Chase Hearn, IF
Porter’s Chapel, Jr.
Led PCA with a .405 batting average and 30 hits ... drove in 19 runs and scored 19 more ... had a 3-0 record and two saves in 13 appearances as a relief pitcher
Kylan Landers, IF
Warren Central, Sr.
Hinds Community College signee had a .308 batting average, team-high eight doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs ... went 3-3 as a pitcher, with a 3.18 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 innings
Matthew Pitre, IF
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee hit .323 with 10 RBIs ... pitched a team-high 46 1/3 innings and had 69 strikeouts
Keller Bradley, OF
St. Aloysius, 8th
Good young outfielder led the Flashes with a .382 batting average and 29 hits ... scored 22 runs and stole 16 bases ... pitched 20 2/3 innings
Cade Fairley, OF
Warren Central, Jr.
Slugging outfielder belted three homers and six doubles, to go along with a .300 average, 17 RBIs and 23 runs scored
Mincer Minor, OF
Vicksburg, So.
Run-producing center fielder batted .340 with four doubles and 25 runs scored ... had 17 stolen bases
Braylon Green, Util.
Vicksburg, Jr.
Led Warren County with a .465 average while playing in the outfield, infield and as a pitcher ... had seven doubles, 20 RBIs and 25 stolen bases ... totaled 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched
Maddox Lynch, Util.
Warren Central, So.
Versatile sophomore played several different positions and batted.296 with three homeruns and 17 RBIs ... pitched 32 1/3 innings and had 30 strikeouts
Gage Palmer, P
Porter’s Chapel, Jr.
MAIS All-Star and 2022 Vicksburg Post Player of the Year led Warren County with 84 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings ... batted .400 with 19 RBIs, 33 runs scored, and a county-best 26 stolen bases
Conner Watkins, P
Warren Central, Jr.
Bullpen specialist posted a 6-0 record, 1.63 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings ... also a starting infielder who drove in 12 runs
Brooks Willoughby, P
Warren Central, Jr.
Had a team-best 49 strikeouts and 1.19 ERA in 29 1/3 innings before an injury cut his season short
John Wyatt Massey, C
Porter’s Chapel, Jr.
Finished with a .384 batting average and 25 RBIs ... led Warren County with 10 doubles ... pitched 24 1/3 innings and struck out 35 batters
Seth Sterling, C
Warren Central, Sr.
Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee started for two years for Warren Central ... batted .269 with 19 RBIs
At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.
The 2023 All-County baseball team features 17 of the area’s top players from Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy. The list is led by Warren Central outfielder Blake Channell. The Mississippi Delta Community College signee led the Vikings in a half-dozen offensive categories as they won the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship.
Warren Central’s coach, Randy Broome, is the 2023 Coach of the Year for Warren County. Broome guided the Vikings to a 17-11 record, their first region title since 2016, and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Congratulations to all on a great season!
