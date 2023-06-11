LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you from Mighty ‘Sip Fest Team Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

Dear Editor of The Vicksburg Post,

On behalf of the Mighty ‘Sip Fest planning team, we would like to thank our partners who assisted with this year’s event. Without the help of generous supporters, the event would not have been such a success.

The concept to enhance one of our premier Vicksburg weekends around the Vicksburg Arts & Music Festival happening all weekend at the Vicksburg Convention Center was a wonderful avenue to celebrate our rich arts and culture. Many of these events happen every year and we were able to elevate their promotion by banding together. The result was huge with many coming out to all of the Mighty ‘Sip Fest events.

A big thank you to all of our event organizers: Vicksburg Chamber Choir, River City Live, Vicksburg Convention Center, Vicksburg Main Street, Warren County Board of Supervisors, Vicksburg Theatre Guild, Attic Gallery, HC Porter Gallery, Jackson Street Art Gallery, Parish Waterfowl, Catfish Row Museum, Old Court House Museum, Old Depot Museum, Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, Vicksburg Art Association, Margaret’s Grocery, Vicksburg National Military Park, Duff Green Mansion, Alcorn State University, The Watermark and Vicksburg Orchestral Society.

Thanks also goes out to our downtown Vicksburg merchants for their help in promotion and participation with the Mighty ‘Sip shopping punch cards. A very special thank you goes to HC Porter for her design of our first year’s commemorative poster.

A big thank you also goes out to the Vicksburg Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Vicksburg Fire Department, the City of Vicksburg and the Warren County Board of Supervisors for your support of this event.

Thank you to our local media partners for their coverage and editorials. We could not have been more pleased with the content that our media partners provided to cover all of these events.

Without a great team, nothing is ever accomplished. The planning team was a great group to work with, and they all worked very hard. Harley Caldwell, Lori Fagan, Lynn Foley, Amber Morton, Elizabeth Nelson, Kendra Reed and Shelley Tingle specifically put so much into this event. We also want to thank Kelle Barfield and Lorelei Books. Thank you to the staff and board of directors of the Vicksburg Convention Center, Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Vicksburg Main Street. A great big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you all.

Lastly, thank you to the community for getting out and supporting these great events so we can continue hosting more fun events for our residents and our visitors. The success of these events would not have been possible without the public’s support.

Please stay tuned for more Mighty ‘Sip events coming up soon.

Thanks again,

Kim Hopkins, Vicksburg Main Street

Erin Southard, Vicksburg Convention Center

Laura Beth Strickland, Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau