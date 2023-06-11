VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Linda F. Davis cares for the community Published 8:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Linda F. Davis, who volunteered at United Way of West Central Mississippi’s Day of Caring this past April. Day of Caring is a community event that allows various groups and organizations to come together for a day and help different local organizations. Davis is a 39-year employee at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station supporting the Engineering Department. She has a daughter named Johnalynn and in her free time, she enjoys volunteering, traveling, watching television and family time.

How did you hear about the Day of Caring?

Several years ago, Grand Gulf was contacted by United Way of West Central Mississippi and asked for volunteers for the local community event.

Have you participated in Day of Caring before?

Yes, I have participated in United Way’s Day of Caring in previous years.

How long have you been volunteering in general?

I have been volunteering for over 35 years with different organizations.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering either at Day of Caring or in general?

One of my favorite memories while volunteering was during Hurricane Katrina, when people came to the Vicksburg Convention Center to help out.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Knowing that you can impact someone’s life in a positive manner makes a wonderful, heartwarming experience.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering at Day of Caring?

The project consisted of several tasks and everyone participating in the event had a different task that day.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

That the organizations you help are grateful for the volunteering that is provided. This might be the only time their organization will get help with a task.

