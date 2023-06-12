Game Plan Published 11:00 am Monday, June 12, 2023

St. Aloysius football camp

St. Aloysius’ summer youth football camp is scheduled for June 19-22 at Balzli Field. The camp is for children in grades K-6, and will go from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Instructors will include St. Al coaches and players.

The cost is $100 per person for the week. For more information, contact St. Al coach Bubba Nettles at dexter.nettles@vicksburgcatholic.org or call 601-636-2256.

VGSA Raffle

The Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s Misfits team is conducting a fundraising raffle. The iteams being raffled are a Playstation 5, 50-inch Roku Smart TV, and a 4K night vision trail camera. There will be one winner per item.

Tickets are $10 each, or five for $40, and are available by calling or texting Haley Jones at 662-801-6177; Hannah Smith at 601-218-9783; or Jessica Ward at 601-831-4439.

The winners will be announced June 19 at 7 p.m. at the VGSA’s Facebook page.

Star Spangled Night Run

The 6th Annual Star Spangled Night Run 5K is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 in downtown Vicksburg.

The 5K run and race walk will begin at 8 p.m. and follow a course that starts and ends at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. The event has a night theme, and the registration fee includes a T-shirt, glow item and admission to the after-party at the SCHC.

The registration fee for the 5K is $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Entry forms and complete event details are available online at southernculture.org. Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the SCHF Business Office or mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180; or you can register online through RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be June 16th at the SCHF Auditorium (corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and before the race on Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble is set for June 17 and 18 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble in the first round, and four-ball in the second. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on June 17, and tee times for Sunday’s second round.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Chess Camp

The 223 Moves Chess Club will host its inaugural summer chess camp in June. A weeklong session for children ages 13-17 will be held June 19-23 at Se-’Ren event venue at 2000 Drummond St.

The camp costs $60 per person for the week. For more information, call Geno Williams at 769-203-9739, or Buff Harris at 318-434-0009.

Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Registration is now open for the 9th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp.

The camp is scheduled for July 22 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Online registration is available through eventbrite.com

The camp is split into two separate formats based on age. The Malcolm and Me camp is for children in grades 1-6, and features less intense drills. The Malcolm Butler Football Camp is for grades 7-12 and features more football-oriented instruction from camp staff and coaches.

The camp is hosted by Malcolm Butler, a Vicksburg native who played seven seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. He will be joined by Vicksburg High coaches and college players and coaches as instructors.

The camp is sponsored by the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Nike and BSN Sports.

For more information, email Cedric Tillman at cedrictillman06@gmail.com.

St. Al cheer camp

St. Aloysius will host its Cheer and Flashette Kiddie Camp on Aug. 12. The camp is for children in grades K-6, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75. For more information, call 601-636-2256.

Adult softball league

Registration is now open for Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi’s adult softball league. The season will last for eight weeks, from July 10 to Sept. 8, with a tournament at the end of the season. There will be both co-ed and men’s leagues. Co-ed teams must have a minimum of three women.

Both leagues will follow USSSA rules for bats and balls, have a three-home run limit per inning, and 70-foot bases with a 50-foot pitching distance.

The entry fee is $250 per team. The league champion will receive a $500 prize and two bats, based on a minimum of 10 teams in the league. For more information or to register, visit play.sfpvicksburg.com.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The 2023 SFP All-Star Warm Ups baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled for June 17. The tournaments are open to teams in the the 5U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $50 per team, and the teams will pay the umpires at the plate. For more information email rkennard@sportsforceparks.com or call 941-465-0276.

• The 2023 SFP All-Star Warm Ups II baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled for June 24. The tournaments are open to teams in the the 5U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $50 per team, and the teams will pay the umpires at the plate. For more information email rkennard@sportsforceparks.com or call 941-465-0276.