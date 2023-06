Louise Tuner Benton Published 9:46 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Louise Tuner Benton, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on June 7 in the St. Dominics Hospital following a brief illness. She was 93. She was a member of the Travelers Rest Church and had worked as a nurses aide and coop for the MAP program.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.