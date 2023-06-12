Mayor sets Q&A on crime in Vicksburg
Published 10:13 am Monday, June 12, 2023
- The Robert M. Walker Building is located at 1415 Walnut St. in Vicksburg. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will host a live question-and-answer session for citizens focusing on the city’s crime rate on June 15 at the Robert M. Walker Building at 5:30 p.m.
Questions can be called in through the city of Vicksburg’s conference number, 601-801-3434, or through Facebook Messenger on the city’s Facebook page. The Robert M. Walker building is located at 1415 Walnut St. in Vicksburg.
