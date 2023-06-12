Mayor sets Q&A on crime in Vicksburg

Published 10:13 am Monday, June 12, 2023

By John Surratt

The Robert M. Walker Building is located at 1415 Walnut St. in Vicksburg. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will host a live question-and-answer session for citizens focusing on the city’s crime rate on June 15 at the Robert M. Walker Building at 5:30 p.m.

Questions can be called in through the city of Vicksburg’s conference number, 601-801-3434, or through Facebook Messenger on the city’s Facebook page. The Robert M. Walker building is located at 1415 Walnut St. in Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

WANTED: Two suspects wanted in recent Vicksburg homicide

3D-printing a future: Summer Manufacturing Camp Showcase held at Hinds’ Vicksburg Campus

Vicksburg, Warren County leaders sign youth center resolution, agreement

VIDEO: Miss Mississippi Vivian O’Neal shares thoughts on win, plans for reign

Print Article