Mayor sets Q&A on crime in Vicksburg Published 10:13 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will host a live question-and-answer session for citizens focusing on the city’s crime rate on June 15 at the Robert M. Walker Building at 5:30 p.m.

Questions can be called in through the city of Vicksburg’s conference number, 601-801-3434, or through Facebook Messenger on the city’s Facebook page. The Robert M. Walker building is located at 1415 Walnut St. in Vicksburg.

