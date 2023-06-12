MEET THE CANDIDATES: District 2 Election Commissioner Published 4:00 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Editor’s Note: This is the ninth in a series of stories in which candidates for local offices will answer questions about a variety of issues. The Vicksburg Post sent each candidate a questionnaire with 10 topics, and they were asked to provide their responses. Today, the candidates for District 2 Election Commissioner — Bobbie Bingham Morrow and Danielle Pooney Chin — give their answers to the following questions.

Name: Danielle Chin

Occupation: Accounting and Finance Associate for Cargill, Inc.; owner/operator of Seaded Consulting Firm PSC, Inc.

Name: Bobbie Bingham Morrow

Occupation: Warren County District 2 Election Commissioner

How would you grade your success to this point and do you plan to keep things going in the same direction? -OR- What is your assessment of the previous or current occupant of this office, and, if elected, would you keep it in the same direction or change course?

CHIN: Mrs. Bobbie Morrow currently holds the position for District 2, and thus far has done so diligently. She has performed the duties within her capacity and deserves to be acknowledged for her efforts and commitment to the community. However, I would like to bring my skills and capabilities into this position; those of which would benefit both the city of Vicksburg and its citizens.

BINGHAM MORROW: I feel comfortable that the previous inhabitants did an excellent job. I applaud and thank them for their service. While I am content to carry on with some current processes (if it is not broken, don’t fix it), I am aware of some that need to be updated/automated. I plan to have discussions with team members and work toward changes.

How would you address transparency and accountability in this office?

CHIN: It is my opinion that change should be implemented continuously within all aspects of local and State Governments, so that the communities and their citizens may thrive, excel, and prosper collectively. Transparency and accountability for this office are significant factors, which require a collaborative effort of not only city officials but all community leaders. Although each of these factors complement each other, they should not be confused with one another. I believe that “transparency” is related to communication and “accountability” has its own commonality with integrity and ethics. Therefore, as a potential elected official of this office, I look forward to serving the members of my community, as well as the citizens of Vicksburg, while working with other elected officials with an open line of communication and a transparent mindset.

BINGHAM MORROW: I have and always will address transparency and accountability with brutal honesty. I am not one to throw a rock and hide my hand. I ask that the citizens that I represent and my coworkers continuously hold me accountable. I take great pride in the opportunity that the citizens of District 2 have provided me by electing me to serve them. I do not take their vote for granted. I am proud to serve.

What are the most pressing issues in this office and how would you address them?

CHIN: In my opinion, the most pressing issues in this office are: The ineffectiveness and inefficiencies of the County’s systems and software, the process of voter registration and the awareness of changes for relocation of voter precincts that are currently in place. The City of Vicksburg should have access to updated and proficient communication tools that inform the citizens when there have been substantial changes made in a timely manner. These tools are important and vital to sustainability, growth and awareness for both the elected officials and the citizens of Vicksburg.

BINGHAM MORROW: From where I sit, the most pressing issues in the Election Commission office are ensuring we continuously update and maintain voter rolls, conducting fair and honest elections, recruiting dedicated individuals to serve as Poll Workers, and when final numbers are released of election results in the Warren County community, ensuring they are beyond reproach and people trust them. I do not hesitate to be vocal in meetings and discussions whether local meetings or Secretary of State training sessions. If not given the opportunity to vocalize my concerns, I am happy to put pen to paper and share my thoughts and ideas.

How would your role in this office improve Vicksburg and Warren County?

CHIN: I possess a passion for community advocacy and would be honored to demonstrate what an asset I would be to District 2. Additionally, my qualifications and skills will enable our community to grow and move forward with confidence, assurance and certainty.

BINGHAM MORROW: I am focused on ensuring that voter records are up-to-date and that Warren County citizens are afforded maximum participation in the voting process. I do not hesitate to engage voters to ensure their information is accurate

What are your reasons for seeking this office and why should voters elect you?

CHIN: As a result of being uprooted in District 2, I am fully committed, passionate, ambitious and dedicated to unserved and underserved communities. I am confident that I would be the most beneficial candidate for this office. I hope that the citizens will “Take a chance, Make a Choice, and Vote for a Change.”

BINGHAM MORROW: I have sought this office because it offers an excellent opportunity for me to serve in a pivotal position that impacts my community. Voters should elect me because I have full knowledge of this position and I take great joy in the responsibilities of service as an Election Commissioner.

Please share any family/personal information you’d like to include.

CHIN: My name is Danielle Chin, and I am a proud single mother of six high school graduates. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Alcorn State University. I am currently an Accounting and Finance Associate for Cargill, Inc, and the proud owner/operator of Seaded Consulting Firm PSC, Inc. I specialize in assisting minority and non-minority small businesses in the State of Mississippi with the acquisition of capital assets, and improvement of capacity building and bonding issues. My roots lie in the Kings Community, where I have resided for most of my life. I seek to be elected this November as the District 2 County Elections commissioner, in Warren County.

BINGHAM MORROW: I love serving as an Election Commissioner. It is a civic engagement dream-come-true. I love the day-to-day assignments of the job and my interactions with the public. AWESOME JOB! AWESOME GOD!