Evelyn Jean Thomas-Johnson

Published 9:15 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Evelyn Jean Thomas-Johnson, 60, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Mayersville. The burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Mayersville. Rev. Cleveland Johnson will officiate the services. A visitation will be held from 4 until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Johnson died on June 2, 2023, in Greenville, MS. 

 

