George Wilkerson a 30 Under 30 recipient for Pi Kappa Phi Published 11:25 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in May 2022, George Wilkerson, Theta Alpha chapter, began working in the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, seeing patients who had undergone neurological intervention, trauma to the brain and spinal cord, strokes and those with critical neurological diseases.

His inspiration for his career path was his grandmother, who suffered a major stroke, as well as the excellent team of nurses who cared for her.

While he now serves as a leader on the frontlines of healthcare each day, his first impactful leadership role came when he served as Theta Alpha treasurer. His responsibilities as treasurer taught him to communicate, negotiate and have difficult conversations, all contributing to his success in his current role.

