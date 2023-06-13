Severe weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday in Warren County Published 11:08 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Warren County residents can expect severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday as a stalled front begins moving out of Texas, according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson.

“Right now, we just have a bunch of scattered showers and storms; a few of these storms could produce some damaging winds and some possible hail today,” said meteorologist Lance Perilloux. “The tornado threat is pretty minimal at the moment but they can’t be ruled out. So our main concern today is damaging winds and hail.

“This probably going to be an all-day event. These storms can, and probably will, develop into the late evening hours.”

Perilloux said residents can expect the same conditions during the rest of the week although not as severe after Wednesday. Wednesday, he said, is the most anticipated day for bad weather.

He said the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has most of Central Mississippi in the moderate risk category for Wednesday.

“We can expect some more severe weather tomorrow, probably more so than today, and Thursday it starts to calm down as this frontal boundary makes its way out of this area,” he said.

Perilloux said the stalled cool front is expected to start moving and turning into a warm front as it moves across Central Texas.

“That’s going to warm us up even a tad bit more than we already are,” he said, adding that heat indexes of up to 105 degrees are possible in Central Mississippi.

