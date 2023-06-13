Severe weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday in Warren County

Published 11:08 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By John Surratt

NWS Photo

Warren County residents can expect severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday as a stalled front begins moving out of Texas, according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson.

“Right now, we just have a bunch of scattered showers and storms; a few of these storms could produce some damaging winds and some possible hail today,” said meteorologist Lance Perilloux. “The tornado threat is pretty minimal at the moment but they can’t be ruled out. So our main concern today is damaging winds and hail.

“This probably going to be an all-day event. These storms can, and probably will, develop into the late evening hours.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Perilloux said residents can expect the same conditions during the rest of the week although not as severe after Wednesday. Wednesday, he said, is the most anticipated day for bad weather.

He said the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has most of Central Mississippi in the moderate risk category for Wednesday.

“We can expect some more severe weather tomorrow, probably more so than today, and Thursday it starts to calm down as this frontal boundary makes its way out of this area,” he said.

Perilloux said the stalled cool front is expected to start moving and turning into a warm front as it moves across Central Texas.

“That’s going to warm us up even a tad bit more than we already are,” he said, adding that heat indexes of up to 105 degrees are possible in Central Mississippi.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

NRoute hosting Community Transportation Awareness Day Thursday

Commissioner Brent Bailey announces rate decrease for Entergy Mississippi customers

George Wilkerson a 30 Under 30 recipient for Pi Kappa Phi

City of Vicksburg awards contract for water treatment plant improvements

Print Article