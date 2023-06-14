Little Miss, Master Jackson State University crowned in Vicksburg Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Vicksburg–Warren County Chapter of Jackson State University National Alumni Association held its 2023 Little Miss and Little Master JSU Pageant.

The winner of Little Miss JSU was Isabella A’Miracle Williams-Henderson, the daughter of Vickey D. Williams, Ph.D., and James E. Henderson.

The winner of Little Master JSU was Mason James Williams, the son of LaTarsha Washington and James E. Williams Jr.

