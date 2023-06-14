Little Miss, Master Jackson State University crowned in Vicksburg

Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

The winner of Little Miss JSU was Isabella A’Miracle Williams-Henderson, the daughter of Vickey D. Williams, Ph.D., and James E. Henderson. The winner of Little Master JSU was Mason James Williams, the son of LaTarsha Washington and James E. Williams Jr. (Photo Submitted)

The VicksburgWarren County Chapter of Jackson State University National Alumni Association held its 2023 Little Miss and Little Master JSU Pageant

The winner of Little Miss JSU was Isabella A’Miracle Williams-Henderson, the daughter of Vickey D. Williams, Ph.D., and James E. Henderson.

The winner of Little Master JSU was Mason James Williams, the son of LaTarsha Washington and James E. Williams Jr.

