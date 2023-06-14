Louise Turner Benton Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Funeral services for Louise Turner Benton are to be held on Saturday, June 17 in the Travelers Rest M. B. Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. General Bryant officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Louise Turner Benton passed away on June 7 in the St Dominic Hospital following a brief illness. She was 93. She was a retired nurse’s aide and had cooked for the MAP school system. She was a member of the Travelers Rest M. B. Church where she was a member of the choir for over 43 years, was active in the Electra Grand Chapter of the OES, the Sacred Palm Leaf No. 84, president of the Cedar Grove Homemakers Club, Travelers Rest Missionary Society, and was a volunteer in the civil rights movement in the 60’s.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant Turner and Margaret Knighten; her brother, Genele Thomas Knighten; her sisters, Annie Lee Smith, Rosa Lee Jackson, Leona Knighten, Pauline Smith and Roberta White.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Kemp of Vicksburg; her daughters, Paulleana Kemp of Vicksburg, Ledora Zigbuo, Dr. Juanita Benton and Vera Louise Benton all of Minneapolis, MN and five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.