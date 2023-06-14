Ole Miss to host Oklahoma, Mississippi State visits Texas as SEC reveals 2024 football opponents
Published 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Ole Miss will have two major opponents visiting Oxford, Mississippi State will have a tough road schedule, and both teams will have a couple of long-running football rivalries go on hiatus in 2024, according to the schedule the Southeastern Conference released on Wednesday.
Ole Miss will play at home against Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and SEC newcomer Oklahoma, and hit the road to face Arkansas, Florida, LSU and South Carolina. The Rebels’ non-conference schedule includes Furman, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern at home, and Wake Forest on the road.
Oklahoma will visit Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time ever, and the teams will play each other for the first time since the 1999 Independence Bowl.
Email newsletter signup
Mississippi State drew Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M as home games, and will go on the road to Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will also play Eastern Kentucky, Utah State, Massachusetts and at Arizona State as non-conference games.
The addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC beginning in 2024 necessitated a reworking of the league’s football schedule and alignment.
Each existing SEC team will play either Texas or Oklahoma among its eight conference games. The dates of the games will be announced later this year.
The league will no longer have the divisional format that had been in place since 1992, and while some rivalries were kept or renewed others will go on hiatus.
Ole Miss will not play Alabama for the first time since 1991, Auburn for the first time since 1989, or Vanderbilt for the first time since 1969.
Mississippi State will have three of its longest-running series paused. Mississippi State will not have LSU on its schedule for the first time since 1943, when the Bulldogs did not field a team because of World War II; Auburn for the first time since 1951; and Alabama for the first time since 1947.
LSU will maintain its rivalries with Ole Miss and Alabama, with both games being played in Baton Rouge. It will also host Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, and go on the road to Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
LSU’s non-conference schedule includes home games vs. Nicholls State, UCLA and South Alabama, and the neutral-site season opener in Las Vegas against Southern California.
One of the marquee match-ups for the 2024 season will feature two-time national champion Georgia heading to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.
Alabama will also host Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina, and go on the road to LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
In addition to its road trip to Alabama, Georgia will play Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas on the road and host Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Its annual rivalry game vs. Florida will once again be played in Jacksonville, Florida.
Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.
Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.
2024 SEC SCHEDULES
*Neutral site game
Ole Miss
Home – Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi State
Away – Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina
Non-conference – Furman, Middle Tennessee, at Wake Forest, Georgia Southern
Mississippi State
Home – Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away – Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss
Non-conference – Eastern Kentucky, at Arizona State, Utah State, Massachusetts
LSU
Home – Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away – Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Non-conference – *Southern California, UCLA, South Alabama, Nicholls State
Alabama
Home – Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina
Away – LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Non-conference – Western Kentucky, South Florida, at Wisconsin, Mercer
Auburn
Home – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Away – Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Non-conference – California, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe
Arkansas
Home – LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Away – Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, *Texas A&M
Non-conference – UAPB, at Oklahoma State, UAB, Louisiana Tech
Florida
Home – Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Away – *Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
Non-conference – Miami, Samford, Central Florida, at Florida State
Georgia
Home – Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee, *Florida
Away – Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas
Non-conference – *Clemson, Tennessee Tech, Massachusetts, Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Home – Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Away – Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas
Non-conference – at Akron, Ohio, Murray State, Louisville
Missouri
Home – Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Away – Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M
Non-conference – Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, at Massachusetts
Oklahoma
Home – Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, *Texas
Away – Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri
Non-conference – Temple, Tulane
South Carolina
Home – LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M
Away – Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Non-conference – Old Dominion, Akron, Wofford, at Clemson
Tennessee
Home – Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Away – Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt
Non-conference – Chattanooga, *North Carolina State, Kent State, UTEP
Texas
Home – Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State
Away – Arkansas, *Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Non-conference – Colorado State, at Michigan, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe
Texas A&M
Home – *Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas
Away – Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Non-conference – Notre Dame, McNeese, Bowling Green, New Mexico State
Vanderbilt
Home – Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
Away – Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri
Non-conference – Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, SMU, at Georgia State