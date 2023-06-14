Ole Miss to host Oklahoma, Mississippi State visits Texas as SEC reveals 2024 football opponents Published 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ole Miss will have two major opponents visiting Oxford, Mississippi State will have a tough road schedule, and both teams will have a couple of long-running football rivalries go on hiatus in 2024, according to the schedule the Southeastern Conference released on Wednesday.

Ole Miss will play at home against Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and SEC newcomer Oklahoma, and hit the road to face Arkansas, Florida, LSU and South Carolina. The Rebels’ non-conference schedule includes Furman, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern at home, and Wake Forest on the road.

Oklahoma will visit Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time ever, and the teams will play each other for the first time since the 1999 Independence Bowl.

Mississippi State drew Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M as home games, and will go on the road to Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will also play Eastern Kentucky, Utah State, Massachusetts and at Arizona State as non-conference games.

The addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC beginning in 2024 necessitated a reworking of the league’s football schedule and alignment.

Each existing SEC team will play either Texas or Oklahoma among its eight conference games. The dates of the games will be announced later this year.

The league will no longer have the divisional format that had been in place since 1992, and while some rivalries were kept or renewed others will go on hiatus.

Ole Miss will not play Alabama for the first time since 1991, Auburn for the first time since 1989, or Vanderbilt for the first time since 1969.

Mississippi State will have three of its longest-running series paused. Mississippi State will not have LSU on its schedule for the first time since 1943, when the Bulldogs did not field a team because of World War II; Auburn for the first time since 1951; and Alabama for the first time since 1947.

LSU will maintain its rivalries with Ole Miss and Alabama, with both games being played in Baton Rouge. It will also host Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, and go on the road to Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

LSU’s non-conference schedule includes home games vs. Nicholls State, UCLA and South Alabama, and the neutral-site season opener in Las Vegas against Southern California.

One of the marquee match-ups for the 2024 season will feature two-time national champion Georgia heading to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.

Alabama will also host Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina, and go on the road to LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In addition to its road trip to Alabama, Georgia will play Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas on the road and host Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Its annual rivalry game vs. Florida will once again be played in Jacksonville, Florida.

Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

2024 SEC SCHEDULES

*Neutral site game

Ole Miss

Home – Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Mississippi State

Away – Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Non-conference – Furman, Middle Tennessee, at Wake Forest, Georgia Southern

Mississippi State

Home – Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away – Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss

Non-conference – Eastern Kentucky, at Arizona State, Utah State, Massachusetts

LSU

Home – Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away – Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Non-conference – *Southern California, UCLA, South Alabama, Nicholls State

Alabama

Home – Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Away – LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Non-conference – Western Kentucky, South Florida, at Wisconsin, Mercer

Auburn

Home – Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away – Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Non-conference – California, New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe

Arkansas

Home – LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away – Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, *Texas A&M

Non-conference – UAPB, at Oklahoma State, UAB, Louisiana Tech

Florida

Home – Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Away – *Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Non-conference – Miami, Samford, Central Florida, at Florida State

Georgia

Home – Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee, *Florida

Away – Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Non-conference – *Clemson, Tennessee Tech, Massachusetts, Georgia Tech

Kentucky

Home – Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Away – Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Non-conference – at Akron, Ohio, Murray State, Louisville

Missouri

Home – Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away – Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Non-conference – Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, at Massachusetts

Oklahoma

Home – Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, *Texas

Away – Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Non-conference – Temple, Tulane

South Carolina

Home – LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away – Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Non-conference – Old Dominion, Akron, Wofford, at Clemson

Tennessee

Home – Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away – Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Non-conference – Chattanooga, *North Carolina State, Kent State, UTEP

Texas

Home – Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away – Arkansas, *Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Non-conference – Colorado State, at Michigan, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe

Texas A&M

Home – *Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Away – Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Non-conference – Notre Dame, McNeese, Bowling Green, New Mexico State

Vanderbilt

Home – Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Away – Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Non-conference – Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, SMU, at Georgia State

