Severe weather expected for Warren County Wednesday evening Published 11:49 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Residents in Warren County can expect severe weather in the late afternoon and extending into early Thursday morning according to the National Weather Service Office in Jackson.

“Most of the active weather at the moment is to our north, but this is going to come in multiple waves,” said meteorologist Lance Perilloux. “The first wave is going to be north around the Greenville, Greenwood area for the morning and there’s going to be some redevelopment in the afternoon, late evening hours where central and southern Mississippi will be affected.”

He said the main concern is hail and damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph and tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The severe weather, he added, can be expected in Central Mississippi beginning about 4 p.m. and moving south between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Warren County can expect the severe weather between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service website, Vicksburg is in the moderate risk area which puts the area at risk for damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.

