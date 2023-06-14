Vicksburg students’ accomplishments from The University of Alabama Published 11:52 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during the Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The 2022 fall lists include the following students:

Erielle Smith of Vicksburg was named to the President’s List.

Jalyn Smith of Vicksburg was named to the Dean’s List.

Jalyn Smith has also received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science. UA awarded over 5,885 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.