Vicksburg, Tallulah under severe thunderstorm warning Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Vicksburg, Tallulah and the surrounding area are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Vicksburg MS, Tallulah LA and Beechwood MS until 5:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JLv3yogKow — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) June 14, 2023

NWS advises that wind gusts up to 60 mph have been recorded as a part of the storm and quarter-sized hail is possible.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said earlier Wednesday that the biggest threat from the storm was wind damage. Elfer encouraged residents to stay alert and seek adequate shelter.