Vicksburg, Tallulah under severe thunderstorm warning

Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

 

Vicksburg, Tallulah and the surrounding area are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service reported.

NWS advises that wind gusts up to 60 mph have been recorded as a part of the storm and quarter-sized hail is possible.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said earlier Wednesday that the biggest threat from the storm was wind damage. Elfer encouraged residents to stay alert and seek adequate shelter.

More News

WEATHER UPDATE: Warren County under severe thunderstorm watch

Little Miss, Master Jackson State University crowned in Vicksburg

University of Mississippi researcher moving to Vicksburg to study African American experience after Civil War

Vicksburg students’ accomplishments from The University of Alabama

Print Article