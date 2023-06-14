WEATHER UPDATE: Warren County under severe thunderstorm watch Published 2:06 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Warren County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The worst of the severe weather is anticipated to arrive in the area beginning at 5 p.m., NWS Jackson forecaster Lance Perriloux said. Storms will last until approximately 2 a.m. Thursday.

This means tornadoes are likely, as are scattered hail and wind gusts up to 90 mph.

“We’re in this summertime weather pattern, and just like we saw this past Saturday, it’s possible we’ll get some severe weather. I am concerned about the wind and rainfall, as well as the possibility of hail,” said Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer. “Now is the time that people need to be paying attention to weather conditions and making sure they have more than one way to receive warnings.”

Elfer also advised residents to charge their cellphones and other devices now, in case electricity goes out, to ensure adequate battery life.

According to the National Weather Service website, Vicksburg is in the moderate risk area, which puts the area at risk for damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.