Funeral services for Andrew Green, 54, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork. A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork. The burial will be held at Glen Allan Cemetery, Glen Allan. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Green died on June 9, 2023, in Glen Allan, MS.