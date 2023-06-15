Horse dies following collision with vehicle in Warren County

Published 8:38 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

A vehicle collided with a horse that had left its yard on Highway 80 in Warren County Thursday afternoon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, with MHP serving as the investigating agency. According to MHP, the incident took place at approximately 1:40 p.m. near Anderson Road.

Reports indicate the horse had left its yard and ran into the highway with a rider on its back.

Before the rider was able to stop the horse, an F150 pickup truck collided with the horse and rider. The horse sustained life-threatening injuries and was euthanized by a local veterinarian. The rider of the horse sustained minor injuries and was transported to Merit Health River Region.

The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

