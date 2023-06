Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science boasts Vicksburg graduate Published 1:57 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) recently highlighted the class of 2023 graduates, including Claire Ellison of Vicksburg.

Claire is the child of Kelli and Charles Ellison. She was elected to the MSMS Hall of Fame, which is one of the highest honors at the school and will be attending California Institute of Technology.

