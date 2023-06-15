Warren County Land Records June 5 to June 12 Published 3:39 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period June 5 to June 12.

Warranty Deeds

*William T. Andress and Mary M. Andress to Teambrey A. Thompson, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Maynord Land Company LLC to Albert Barnes IV, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Margaret C. Theobald and Margaret Ingram Boyd to Margaret C. Theobald, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*William S. Cook and Rita P. Cook to Glenda Busby, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Joseph Colon and Kristin Colon to Linda Ann Faubus, Lot 1, Westover Drive Subdivision.

*Linda A. Faubus to Kristin M. Colon and Joseph M. Colon, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James Summerlin I and Kelly D. Summerlin to Matthew Craft and Viktoria Craft, Lot 8, Lakeland Village Part III.

*Sixty-One Development Inc. to Patrick L. Daughtry Sr., Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Delish! Real Estate Holdings LLC to TRW Holdings LLC, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Gibraltar Vicksburg LLC to The Flanders Group LLC, Part of Lot 69, Springfield Enlarged.

*Kennetha Godfrey and Karen S. Godfrey to Perry Real Estate LLC, Part of Lot 8 and Lot 19, Singing Hills Cove Part One.

*James Randolph Guy Jr. Estate and Chauncy Wade Guy to Lakeview Property Group LLC, Part of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Jeffrey Todd Morgan and Christie Morgan to James E. Harper Jr. and Jennifer A. Harper, Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*JR Kennedy Investment Group LLC to Plus Properties LLC, Part of Section 27, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Kingdom Management Group LLC to April M. Thomas, Lot 24, Benard Acres.

*R-12 Recovery Ministries to Charles L. Ross, Block 49, Part of Lot 259, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.



Deeds of Trust

*AJ Laundry Mat LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 169-174, Speeds.

*Vicki R. Barnes to Mutual Credit Union, Block 37, Part of Lot 232, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*James H. Lofton Jr. and Anita J. Lofton to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 103, Laurel and Cedar Hill Subdivision.

*Michael L. Cappaert to Servisfirst Bank, Lot 2, Industrial Park.

*Kristin M. Colon and Joseph M. Colon to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Matthew Craft and Viktoria Craft to Rocket Mortgage, Lot 8, Lakeland Village Part III.

*Patrick L. Daughtry Sr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 3, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Richard D. Davenport to RiverHills Bank, Lot 11, South Haven Subdivision.

*Drakes Bayou LLC to Origin Bank, Part of Section 42, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 43, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 45, Township 13 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 46, Township 13 North, Range 3 East.

*Linda Ann Faubus to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 1, Westover Drive Subdivision.

*The Flanders Group LLC to Gibraltar Vicksburg LLC, Part of Lot 69, Springfield Enlarged.

*Robertta Perry to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lot 8 and Part of Lot 19, Singing Hills Cove Part One.

*Christine Jackson and Alex J. Jackson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5 and 6, Sky Wood No. 2.

*Landon Michael Kraemer and Lauren Kraemer to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 25, Marion Park No. 3 -Block A.

*Quintin S. Mason to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 7 North, Range 4 West.

*Magen Westcott to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 334 and 335, Openwood Plantation No. 8-D.

*Teambreya Thompson to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*April M. Thomas to Origin Bank, Lot 24, Benard Acres.

*Tracy J. Shells to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 33, Marion Park No. 3-Block A.

Marriage Licenses

*Randy Earl Blake, 58, Mississippi, to Kayonna Rochelle Carter, 42, Mississippi.

*Lloyd Robert Bruner, 59, Michigan, to Kylie Mercedes Bruner, 30, California.

*Hunter Blaise McDougal, 18, Mississippi, to Madelyn Grace McAdam, 19, Mississippi.

*William Larry Dodson, 67, Texas, to Brenda Diane Jordan, 67, Mississippi.

*Karl Allan Younger, 61, Mississippi, to Carla Marie Jones, 62, Mississippi.

*Harold Lee Kistler, 50, Philippines, to Crystal Elaine Wilkerson, 45, Mississippi.