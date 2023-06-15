WHERE’S WOOSIE: Two arrested in Crawford Street homicide, one still at-large

Published 11:19 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bryant Williams, Joshua Perkins and Quenterious Williams

The Vicksburg Police Department is still searching for Quentarious “Woosie” Williams, 28 of Vicksburg, in connection with the shooting death of Kelvion Winston that occurred on June 8.

Williams is 6’1” tall and 190 pounds. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday he is suspected to be in Texas.

Two other individuals were arrested, including Williams’ cousin Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 31, both of Vicksburg. Each was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Perkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said Monday the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.” Jones also said the suspects were identified in part thanks to recent social media posts.

“It’s amazing how social media works,” Jones said. “People think they’re videotaping for fun, and then a lot of times you end up being able to use that video to help (when working a case).”

She added that witness interviews from the scene last week also aided in the identification of Bryant and Quenterious Williams as suspects.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Quentarious Williams is asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, or MS Crimestoppers at 800-355-8477.

