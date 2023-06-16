Ladissa Renea Hutcheson Published 1:38 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Ladissa Renea Hutcheson passed away on Friday, June 15, 2023, at the Merit Health River Region Hospital, at the age of 50.

Ladissa was born in Vicksburg, MS on October 23, 1972, the daughter of Edward Goodwin and Linda Downs Goodwin. She attended high school at Sharkey-Issaquena Academy, Class of 1990. She earned a Bachelor of Science at Mississippi University for Women, Class of 1994 and a Master of Education at Mississippi College, Class of 2021. She taught at Manchester Academy, Yazoo City Public School, Leland Public School, the Hinds County School District and the Vicksburg-Warren School District. She was a music director at First United Pentecostal Church, Yazoo City, and was a music director at First Pentecostal Church, Vicksburg. She enjoyed working with people and children, writing and producing church dramas, crafting, singing and reading.

She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Downs Goodwin. She is survived by her husband, Randall Hutcheson and son Drew Hutcheson, both of Vicksburg, MS; father, Ed Goodwin of Holly Bluff, MS; sisters, Elissa Tucker (Bruce) and Malisa Goodwin of Holly Bluff, MS; niece, Malaina Womble of Vicksburg, MS; Nephews, Landon Tucker of Clinton, MS and Ethan Tucker of Holly Bluff, MS.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at First Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Ashley, Garett Hester, Ryan Adcock, David Stokes, Kenneth Chouccoli, Brandon LeDoux and Mario Felix.

Memorials can be made to the First Pentecostal Church, 6541 Paxton Rd, Vicksburg, MS, 39180.