Old Post Files June 16, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

M.J. Mulvihill Sr. returns from a lengthy stay in Washington, D.C. • Dr. Francis Weille becomes an intern at Vicksburg Charity Hospital. • Sam Baer returns from New York City on a business trip. • J.J. Hanley returns from a two-week vacation in New Orleans.

90 years ago: 1933

Sherwood Hullum dies. • Robert Shaw dies. • Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Vollor return from their wedding trip. 

80 years ago: 1943

Richard Knox is commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. • Twins, a boy and girl, are born to Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Jones. • George Clayton Jr. is injured when he is struck by an automobile. 

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Randolph Coffee. • Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Yoste announced the birth of a daughter, Carol, on June 16. 

60 years ago: 1963

Dianne Stubbs is elected Miss Vicksburg. • Mr. and Mrs. J.B. O’Shea are vacationing in Florida. • Services are held for Oliver Williams, a Rolling Fork resident. 

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Louis Leyens returned from Connecticut where they visited their daughter and her family, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Goldstein. • Mrs. Ken Whittington wins a silver tray for district leadership in Extension Club work. • Rex Robertson is a first-place winner in the Junior 4-H Election Demonstration Contest.

40 years ago: 1983

Jimmy Duncan is named Man of the Year 1983 by the Mississippi State Association of Elks. • Edward Good wins a $100 scholarship in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority essay contest with the topic “Nuclear Supremacy.”

30 years ago: 1993

An Air Force sergeant from Texas traveling through Vicksburg is killed when his pickup crashes into a bridge pillar on Interstate 20. • The City of Vicksburg closes its land deal with Harrah’s Casino. • Services are held for Fannie Collins. • ParkView Regional Medical Center holds a birthday party for all “Bundle of Joy Babies” born in 1992. 

20 years ago: 2003

Retiring school superintendent Donald Oakes is honored with a reception. • Thirty-nine women arrive to vie for the Miss Mississippi pageant. • Michael Floyd and Roneisha Early are married. 

10 years ago: 2013

Eleven people have been chosen to help campaign co-chairmen Rich and Katie Feibelman reach this year’s United Way of West Central Mississippi fundraising goal of $1.502 million. • Eagle Lake Baptist Church was destroyed by a fire after a lightning strike sparked a blaze. 

