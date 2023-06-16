Old Post Files June 16, 1923-2023
Published 9:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 years ago: 1923
M.J. Mulvihill Sr. returns from a lengthy stay in Washington, D.C. • Dr. Francis Weille becomes an intern at Vicksburg Charity Hospital. • Sam Baer returns from New York City on a business trip. • J.J. Hanley returns from a two-week vacation in New Orleans.
Email newsletter signup
90 years ago: 1933
Sherwood Hullum dies. • Robert Shaw dies. • Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Vollor return from their wedding trip.
80 years ago: 1943
Richard Knox is commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. • Twins, a boy and girl, are born to Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Jones. • George Clayton Jr. is injured when he is struck by an automobile.
70 years ago: 1953
Services are held for Randolph Coffee. • Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Yoste announced the birth of a daughter, Carol, on June 16.
60 years ago: 1963
Dianne Stubbs is elected Miss Vicksburg. • Mr. and Mrs. J.B. O’Shea are vacationing in Florida. • Services are held for Oliver Williams, a Rolling Fork resident.
50 years ago: 1973
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Leyens returned from Connecticut where they visited their daughter and her family, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Goldstein. • Mrs. Ken Whittington wins a silver tray for district leadership in Extension Club work. • Rex Robertson is a first-place winner in the Junior 4-H Election Demonstration Contest.
40 years ago: 1983
Jimmy Duncan is named Man of the Year 1983 by the Mississippi State Association of Elks. • Edward Good wins a $100 scholarship in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority essay contest with the topic “Nuclear Supremacy.”
30 years ago: 1993
An Air Force sergeant from Texas traveling through Vicksburg is killed when his pickup crashes into a bridge pillar on Interstate 20. • The City of Vicksburg closes its land deal with Harrah’s Casino. • Services are held for Fannie Collins. • ParkView Regional Medical Center holds a birthday party for all “Bundle of Joy Babies” born in 1992.
20 years ago: 2003
Retiring school superintendent Donald Oakes is honored with a reception. • Thirty-nine women arrive to vie for the Miss Mississippi pageant. • Michael Floyd and Roneisha Early are married.
10 years ago: 2013
Eleven people have been chosen to help campaign co-chairmen Rich and Katie Feibelman reach this year’s United Way of West Central Mississippi fundraising goal of $1.502 million. • Eagle Lake Baptist Church was destroyed by a fire after a lightning strike sparked a blaze.