Storm system, possible tornado causes damage, outages in Vicksburg area Published 10:08 am Friday, June 16, 2023

A National Weather Service damage assessment team is coming to Vicksburg to determine whether a tornado touched down somewhere east of the Vicksburg Municipal Airport on U.S. 61 South.

The possible tornado was spawned as a storm system packing severe thunderstorms and high winds knocked down trees and caused power outages as it made its way across Vicksburg and Warren County at about 4:30 a.m.

“We’ve got trees down across the county, 12 houses damaged and power outages across the county,” Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said.

Email newsletter signup

Entergy customer service representative Victoria Love said that as of 9:50 a.m., 9,447 customers in Warren County were without power, most of those in Vicksburg.

Ward 1 Alderman Michael Mayfield said Vicksburg had light damage with tree limbs causing the biggest problem.

He said city crews were out early Friday morning removing limbs and clearing roads.

“The city workers did a great job clearing the streets and cleaning up,” Mayfield said. “Given the storm that hit here, we were blessed.”

The downed trees also affected the delivery of newspapers to single-copy locations as well this morning.

Featured Local Savings