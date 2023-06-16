United Way of West Central Mississippi hosting Day of Action on June 29 Published 11:37 am Friday, June 16, 2023

United Way of West Central Mississippi will host its Day of Action event on June 29 with the goal to make a difference in the lives of young individuals in the community.

This year, United Way is partnering with local businesses and individuals by visiting participating daycares in our community to celebrate our children and teach them the importance of health and reading. Each child will receive a book to take home and a bag with toy items such as bubbles, fidget toys and the like. Partnering businesses will have educational interactive games for the children to enjoy during their time at the local daycares.

Health and education are two pillars that are important to the United Way of West Central Mississippi.

“In order for us to continue to gain knowledge, we must continue to read. It’s important that we teach children at a young age the importance of reading,” said UWWCM’s Director of Marketing and Resource Development, Alyssa Lick. “We partner with local daycares in our community to help set that foundation.”

Day of Action could not be possible without the partnership of so many in the community. If you or your organization would like to participate or volunteer with the Day of Action, please reach out via email or phone to the Director of Community Investment, Ruby Green, at ruby@unitedwayvicksburg.org or 601-636-1733.