Vicksburg students among Mississippi State University’s spring 2023 Graduation list

Published 2:28 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:

Taylor Byrne, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Arts from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Shivangi Nakoom, of Port Gibson, received a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Sean Simpson, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.

Valina Thuha, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.

Anna Turner, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Business.

Jerry Jenkins, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from MSU’s College of Architecture Art and Design.

Skyler Anderson, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Jonathan Ashley, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Dyamond Benton, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Zachary Coomes, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Elizabeth Cowan, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Kyler Farrar, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

William Gatewood, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Anna Gatling, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Christopher Greene, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Cameron Harvey, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.

Adison Hearn, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Hunter Hughes, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Kendarius James, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Kennedy Monsour, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.

John Ready, of Monticello, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Samuel Reed, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.

Madeline Stokes, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.

John Williams, of Rolling Fork, received a Bachelor of University Studies from MSU’s Academic Affairs.

Steven Coke, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.

Gary Bell, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

James Blanche, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Dustin Brown, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Joshua Church, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

Jason Paschal, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.

