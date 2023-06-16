Vicksburg students among Mississippi State University’s spring 2023 Graduation list
Published 2:28 pm Friday, June 16, 2023
More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Taylor Byrne, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Arts from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Shivangi Nakoom, of Port Gibson, received a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Email newsletter signup
Sean Simpson, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.
Valina Thuha, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.
Anna Turner, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Business.
Jerry Jenkins, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from MSU’s College of Architecture Art and Design.
Skyler Anderson, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Jonathan Ashley, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Dyamond Benton, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Zachary Coomes, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Elizabeth Cowan, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Kyler Farrar, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
William Gatewood, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Anna Gatling, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Christopher Greene, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Cameron Harvey, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.
Adison Hearn, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Hunter Hughes, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Kendarius James, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Kennedy Monsour, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
John Ready, of Monticello, received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Samuel Reed, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.
Madeline Stokes, of Vicksburg, received a Bachelor of Science from MSU’s College of Education.
John Williams, of Rolling Fork, received a Bachelor of University Studies from MSU’s Academic Affairs.
Steven Coke, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Business Administration from MSU’s College of Business.
Gary Bell, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
James Blanche, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Dustin Brown, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Joshua Church, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.
Jason Paschal, of Vicksburg, received a Master of Science from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering.