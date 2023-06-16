Warren Central cheerleaders show out at camp at Grambling Published 4:40 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

Warren Central’s varsity basketball cheerleaders showed up and showed out at a camp in Louisiana.

The cheerleaders won several awards at The Urban Cheer Experience Camp June 13-16 at Grambling State University.

The Lady Vikes received Overall Superior awards for Game Day Cheer and Sideline Cheer, and were the Overall Superior Team in the Small Varsity Division. They finished second in the U-Tine Cheer category.

Other awards included the Overall Superior Team of the Week and the On Point Award. Six members of the squad qualified as All American Cheerleaders and are eligible to perform iat the UCE Urban Cheerleading Showcase in Honolulu, Hawaii in December.

Team members are Avyonna Buck, Kamauria Hill, Tyrione’ Ross, Jamahria Atkins, Quenterria Wince, Calise Henyard, Tabreia Davis, Lauren Cooley, Zayla Harris, Fredasia Harris, TyRhianna Jeffery, Mere’ Smith, Jamisen Cage, Arie’elle Slaughter, Rataviia Butler and Amyiah Montgomery.

The team is coached by Erica Taylor-Wilson.