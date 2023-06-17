EF-1 tornado struck Warren County, National Weather Service confirms
Published 11:44 am Saturday, June 17, 2023
A high-end EF-1 tornado was found in southern Warren County following Friday’s early morning storms, the National Weather Service tweeted.
The strongest winds were around 110 mph. The path was about 8.5 miles long and a half mile at the widest. The tornado was first reported at approximately 4:43 a.m. on Friday, and first spotted near LeTourneau.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said sheriff’s deputies responded to 86 road closures — either completely or partially blocked — between 4 a.m. and noon on Friday. Vicksburg police responded to 74 weather-related calls during the same period.
Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said 12 homes in the county and the Blackwell Church on Redbone Road were damaged during the storm.
As of 11:40 a.m. Saturday, 6,118 people in Warren County remained without electricity.